Roman | Raoul Schrott: Eine Geschichte des Windes

Music | Bittles’ Magazine: The music column from the end of the world

In a world which celebrates uniformity and mediocrity it is refreshing to find someone actively striving to create something interesting and new. In art, moulds are meant to be broken and stereotypes cast to the ground. One artist who understands this is Berlin resident Emika. Born Ema Jolly, and raised in Milton Keynes, Emika has utilized her classical training in piano and composition to form the foundation for a body of work which has taken in pop, classical, electronica, ambient and more. Never one to settle for the status quo, her music could resemble the gothic pop of Fever Ray one minute, the futuristic electro of Drexciya the next. By JOHN BITTLES