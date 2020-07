Music | Bittles’ Magazine: The music column from the end of the world

Finding myself furloughed from work these last couple of months I have been using the extra time at my disposal to immerse myself in reading, writing and music. As well as rediscovering the joys of playing cup-and-ball (hours of fun) it was the following records which kept me sane while confined to my petite living space. By JOHN BITTLES