Roman | Martin Lechner: Der Irrweg

Music | Bittles’ Magazine: The music column from the end of the world

I told myself I was over this, that I had retired from the world of music reviews. I had moved onto bigger and better things (mostly staring at the wall and wondering why nobody calls me anymore). Yet here I am, a mere few months after burning my bridges, giving up on new music and making a world of enemies, back in the game. Did I miss the constant abuse, the being paid in soiled pennies and the lack of recognition which writing this unremembered column entailed? Funnily enough, I did! It was listening to the post punk genius of the new Dry Cleaning record that did it. I thought to myself ‘someone has to take it upon themselves to tell the world just how good this album is’. After a moment of quiet reflection where I drank a glass of lukewarm Ribena to calm the nerves, I decided that that person may as well be me. By JOHN BITTLES