Kulturbuch | Paolo Verzone: Spitzbergen

Even in death, Knut arguably has the distinction of being the world's most prominent polar bear. "It cannot be that the little Knut is completely forgotten," said a woman who spent $5,000 on a public Knut memorial marker—one of several, in a city that teems with monuments commemorating two World Wars, the Holocaust, and the Iron Curtain. By MICHAEL ENGELHARD