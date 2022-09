Bittles‘ Magazine As many of you are probably aware, Frankie Knuckles, the famous DJ and producer, passed away at his home in Chicago on the 31st of March 2014 from type II Diabetes-related complications. One of the originators of the house sound Frankie was much loved by everyone who had had the pleasure of meeting him, heard his music, or experienced the aural delight of one of his legendary DJ sets. By JOHN BITTLES PDF erstellen