Music | Bittles’ Magazine: The music column from the end of the world Sometimes it feels like I am alone in thinking that house music should be sexy, sultry, and appeal to the heart and head as much as the feet. Recently I have become bored of clubs where you get accosted by drunken assholes, the dance floor is too jammed to permit the concept of personal space, while the night’s soundtrack is a limited palette of frantic, functional techno beats. Now, maybe it’s because I am getting a little older, but when I go out I want to hear