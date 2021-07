Bühne | Robin Hood auf der Horner Rennbahn

Music | Bittles‘ Magazine: The music column from the end of the world In Belfast we are somewhat starved of concerts by people you would actually pay money to go see. Local ›talent‹ and terrible tribute bands seem to make up the majority of the gig-goer’s choice here. And, when someone does decide to make the short trip over the Irish sea it tends to be people like McBusted or Nicki Minaj who aren’t going to excite anyone over the age of twelve. By JOHN BITTLES PDF erstellen